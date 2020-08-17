New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,778. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

