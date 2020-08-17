New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after buying an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after buying an additional 123,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

