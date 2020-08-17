New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.45. The stock had a trading volume of 619,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

