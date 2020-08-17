New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Anthem worth $191,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.11. The company had a trading volume of 817,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,678. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

