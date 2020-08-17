New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 45,843 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,843 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock worth $190,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $592.03. 411,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,263. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $605.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $566.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

