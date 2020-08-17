New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,375,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,023,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $369,337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $151,327,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $62.77. 6,399,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.