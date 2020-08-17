New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of salesforce.com worth $371,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.74. 3,573,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95. The company has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $875,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,907 shares of company stock worth $133,827,698 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

