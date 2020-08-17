New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,339 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Adobe worth $518,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after buying an additional 82,257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 107.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 147.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 792.6% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.60. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,716 shares of company stock worth $37,809,190 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.