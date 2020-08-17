New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $176.09 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of AON worth $176,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in AON by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,027,000 after buying an additional 1,518,493 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $167,370,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 15,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.72. 1,504,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,026. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

