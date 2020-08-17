New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $178.24 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Baxter International worth $178,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.70. 2,583,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,495. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

