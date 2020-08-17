New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Cigna worth $179,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161,060 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

NYSE CI traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

