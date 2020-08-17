New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $218,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE FIS traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $144.27. 2,631,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.