New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 118,300 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Walmart worth $426,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.60. 12,798,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

