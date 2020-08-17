New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $190,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 221,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $80.19. 8,582,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

