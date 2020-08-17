New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Nike worth $295,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Nike by 556.3% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

