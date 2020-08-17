New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,700 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Linde worth $276,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $35,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.43. 967,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,046. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average is $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

