New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,036 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of 3M worth $206,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

