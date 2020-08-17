New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 60,200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Netflix worth $458,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.35. 2,414,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,035. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.13 and its 200-day moving average is $417.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BofA Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

