New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Danaher worth $324,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $205.57. 1,234,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $164.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

