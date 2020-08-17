New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $241,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.18. 10,279,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,919. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

