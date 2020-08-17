New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,724 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of UnitedHealth Group worth $749,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $320.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

