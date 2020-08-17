New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $195,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.30. 2,402,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

