Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Plans Final Dividend of $0.24

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Newcrest Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of A$20.70 ($14.79) and a one year high of A$38.28 ($27.34).

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

