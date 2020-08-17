NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$119.00 at National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$119.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:NGT traded up C$4.57 on Monday, reaching C$89.25. 88,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.18 billion.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

