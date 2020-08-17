Next.exchange Hits Market Cap of $527,842.77 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.69 or 0.05529584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

