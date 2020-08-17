Niobium Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $649.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $744,953.54 and approximately $649.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 131.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.01883332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

