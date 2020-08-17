Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Stock Price Up 25%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 547,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 498% from the average session volume of 91,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $8.18 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

