Norbord (TSE:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.80

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.80 and last traded at C$45.56, with a volume of 96645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Norbord from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -155.67.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

