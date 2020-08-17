Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.58. 560,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,788. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

