Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

NPI traded up C$0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,692. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

