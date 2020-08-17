Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NPI. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.34.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

