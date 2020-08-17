Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE NPI traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.55. 79,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.