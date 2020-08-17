Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Purchases 2,000 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $20,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. 25,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 446,754 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

