Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.37, 2,036,235 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,091,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Novagold Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

