NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTDTY. Citigroup downgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$11.62 on Monday. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts forecast that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

