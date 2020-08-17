NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.28, approximately 16,671 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 83,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

DCMYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. New Street Research raised NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NTT Docomo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

