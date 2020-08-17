Nuance Investments LLC Sells 63,019 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,019 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $69,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.66. 111,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

