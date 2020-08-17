NuBits Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. NuBits has a market cap of $2.45 million and $2,991.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. During the last week, NuBits has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

