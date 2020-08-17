OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.75

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 1316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get OCADO GRP PLC/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.21.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for OCADO GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCADO GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.