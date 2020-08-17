OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE OGC traded up C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 931,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.15.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.