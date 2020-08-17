OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €41.75 ($49.12) and last traded at €41.75 ($49.12), 2,942 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.45 ($51.12).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.58. The firm has a market cap of $726.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

