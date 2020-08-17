Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 569,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $308.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

