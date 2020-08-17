Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.