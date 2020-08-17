Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,455.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $191.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

