OmiseGO (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Crex24, AirSwap and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000423 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Livecoin, CoinEx, IDCM, BX Thailand, HitBTC, OTCBTC, GOPAX, COSS, BitMart, Neraex, Iquant, ZB.COM, Hotbit, CoinExchange, IDAX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Upbit, B2BX, FCoin, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX, Kyber Network, C2CX, ChaoEX, BitBay, OKEx, Coinrail, Koinex, Coinone, Exmo, Liqui, Bancor Network, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene, Mercatox, Bittrex, IDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, TDAX, Braziliex, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Cryptopia, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Binance, BigONE, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, BitForex, DragonEX, Tidex, Crex24 and Independent Reserve. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

