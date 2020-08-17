OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 7,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 578,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

About OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.