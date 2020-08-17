Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Tops $177.49 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ontology has a market cap of $625.83 million and approximately $177.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00007283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004917 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Koinex, Upbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bibox, BCEX, Binance, BitMart and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

