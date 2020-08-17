Organovo Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 19th (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, August 19th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. 2,420,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,521. The company has a market cap of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

