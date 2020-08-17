Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $507,946.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000612 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

