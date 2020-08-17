Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.